Kumar Sai Pampana Says Abhijeet Is Now Aware Of Monal Gajjar’s Game In Bigg Boss Telugu 4

The recent eviction of actor Kumar Sai Pampana from Bigg Boss Telugu 4 has indeed left the mini screen audiences in shock. Known as one of the strongest contestants of the season, Kumar entered the show as a wild-card entry, who eventually made an exceptional place in the hearts of the audience, especially because of his individuality and performance in tasks.

After his exit, several fans and followers of the actor had alleged that the makers had made Kumar Sai a scapegoat to save Monal Gajjar, who as per rumours received the least votes this week. It was said that the makers wanted to save the Gujarati actress to engage the audience with the triangular love-hate thread of Monal, Abhijeet and Akhil Sarthak.

Interestingly, Kumar Sai was quizzed about his opinion about the ongoing track, and the reason why Abhijeet is maintaining a distance from Monal. As per Sakshi Post, the actor was quoted as saying, "He is a very cool person. He doesn't have peace of mind when it comes to tasks, he wants to lead the team by controlling everyone. Coming to Monal, I'm unable to understand the love track going on in the house. Monal speaks bad about Akhil when he is not there and also about Abhijeet in his absence. She is confusing them. Abhijeet who understood the character of Monal started ignoring her. Only Bigg Boss can clear this."

Talking about his elimination during the sixth-week he said, "I didn't feel sad when I was eliminated but after stepping out of the show I was surprised by the audience's response. I was targeted in the house and they couldn't understand me. By the time I entered the house, groups were formed and they used to ignore me whenever I tried to talk to them."

Notably, Kumar Sai Pampana who entered the show in the second week survived in the house for 35 days.

Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Netizens Slam Makers And Akhil Sarthak Post Kumar Sai Pampana's Elimination

Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Abijeet Shares His Idea Of An Ideal Woman, Sohel Fails To Create 'Macho' Charm