Lavanya Tripathi Heads To Dehradun To Meet Her Family Donning PPE Kit

Lavanya Tripathi is finally heading to her hometown Dehradun after staying in Hyderabad for a long time amid the lockdown. The actress took to social media and revealed that she caught an early morning flight from Hyderabad to Dehradun on July 22. Notably, the actress was donning a full PPE kit which shows how much she is aware of and follows the safety measurements.

Lavanya shared a video of herself in PPE kit and captioned it as "Ok can't breathe."

In multiple Instagram stories, the actress shared that she made morning coffee and drove to the airport at 5 am. She pulled her hair back in a ponytail, donned goggles, gloves, mask and suit to protect herself from infection. She also stocked up food and drinks before leaving the house to keep her body healthy.

After landing at Dehradun, she shared a glimpse of the beautiful scenery and wrote, "Finally coming to doon & meeting my family made me a happy girl! #gratitude." She also had a great time at home with her dog. She shared the moment with her furry baby and wrote, "Bruni's body is 90% love 10% food. I know it looks like the other way round! #curvylab."

Earlier, actresses like Rakul Preet Singh, Payal Rajput and others also visited their homes after a long time, to meet their respective families. On a related note, Lavanya Tripathi was last seen in Arjun Suravaram opposite Nikhil Siddhartha. The 29-year-old actress will next be seen in A1 Express opposite Sundeep Kishan.

