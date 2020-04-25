Lucifer: How Different Would Be The Telugu Remake Starring Chiranjeevi From The Malayalam Version?

The entertainment industry is eagerly waiting for the lockdown to get lifted so as to resume the shoot of movies, which were halted because of it. Chiranjeevi's intentions are also not different from the others, as he hopes to wind up Acharya's shooting and begin focusing on his next, which is a Telugu remake of the Malayalam blockbuster Lucifer. Recently, the Megastar had announced that Saaho director Sujeeth has been roped in to helm the big project. It was said that Sujeeth is currently busy working on the script and would alter it according to the taste of the Telugu audience. As per a recent rumour, Chiranjeevi has asked him to make three major changes to the action-thriller.

Firstly, the Mohanlal-starrer Lucifer neither has songs, nor any heroine paired opposite the star. On the other side, the Telugu audience can never imagine a Chiranjeevi movie deprived of a heroine and songs. So, the makers might include both the missing factors to an extent, that matches the theme of the movie. The second and important one is the casting of actors to reprise the role of Prithviraj and Tovino Thomas in the thriller. The duo essayed crucial roles in the movie, hence, the Telugu version will need to rope in two top actors to portray the characters.

Lately, Allu Arjun was rumoured to essay Prithviraj's role, a disciple of the lead character, but his PR rubbished the rumour and called it baseless. The third is the political orientation of the movie. In the Malayalam version, there are many satirical lines on the government which has been asked to tone down by Chiranjeevi. The actor doesn't want political trouble for the movie.

For the uninitiated, the 2019 movie Lucifer is the directorial debut of actor Prithviraj. The much-hyped movie turned out to be one of the biggest blockbusters of Mollywood. The political thriller was bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner Aashirvad Cinemas. The makers recently announced the sequel to Lucifer, which has reportedly been titled, Empuraan.

Allu Arjun Is Not A Part Of Chiranjeevi's Lucifer Remake, Who Will Reprise Prithviraj's Role?