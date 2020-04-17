    For Quick Alerts
      Lucifer Suits My Personality And Style, Says Chiranjeevi

      Chiranjeevi, the megastar is all set to essay the lead role in the official remake of Lucifer, the 2019-released Malayalam blockbuster. The project, which is expected to start rolling by the second half of 2020, will mark Chiranjeevi's first collaboration with Sujeeth, the young filmmaker who rose to fame with Saaho.

      In a recent interview given to a popular daily, the megastar finally opened up about the project and his character. Chiranjeevi, who is all excited about the project, stated that Lucifer movie and its central character perfectly suit his personality and style. The senior actor also remarked that the Mohanlal starrer which is directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran is totally his kind of film.

      Story first published: Friday, April 17, 2020, 23:34 [IST]
