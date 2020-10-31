Maha Samudram: Siddharth To Join The Sets Of His Comeback Tollywood Film

A few days ago, we had reported that Siddharth is making his comeback in Tollywood with Sharwanand-starrer Maha Samudram. The RX 100 director Ajay Bhupathi officially confirmed Siddharth's casting on his Twitter handle.

And now, Siddharth is finally joining the sets of the Telugu-Tamil bilingual film. The actor who is shooting for a Telugu film after 8 years, will start working for the film from November. He took to Twitter and informed fans by tweeting, "Starting work on my first #Telugu film in 8 years #mahasamudram next month. Like I said I would, I'm coming back, and I'm doing so with a great team and cast of Co-actors. Chaalaa anandhanga undhi. Need your wishes:) @ImSharwanand @aditiraohydari @AnilSunkara1 Ajay Bhupathi."

In the tweet, the actor even sought blessings from his fans. Siddharth's fans welcomed him to the Telugu film industry and congratulated him on his upcoming films.

"Dear Siddharth,,our wishes are always with you...you're an actor I have great respect for..."the most articulate man" I always say this for you.."

"Wow @Actor_Siddharth really waited for ur releases for these many years. Still ur Nuvvosthanante Nenoddantana will make my day.. wish u all the very best."

"We always support you Siddarth,all the best and waiting for block buster ,keep effort ....jai hind."

"Lottsss of love Welcome back to telugu film industry siddharth."

Siddharth was last seen in a Telugu film titled Gruham (2017). It was a trilingual film that released in Hindi as well as Tamil. For the unversed, the actor has delivered some of the best Tollywood films such as Bommarillu (2006), Konchem Ishtam Konchem Kashtam (2009), Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana (2015) and so on.

Apart from that, Siddharth also revealed that he has 4 Tamil releases next year. He tweeted, "Will have 4 releases in #Tamil next year. It's been a really tough year for the whole world. Hope we can all find our rhythm and forge ahead soon. Adhu varaikkum, udamba paathukkanga makkale. Koodiya seekiram sandhippom. Ungal Siddharth. (Till then, take care. See you soon)"

Talking about Maha Samudram, the film also stars Aditi Rao Hydari as the female lead. Produced by AK Entertainments, the film is said to be an intense romance with a lot of commercial elements. Meanwhile, Siddharth will next be seen in Kamal Haasan-starrer Indian 2, directed by Shankar. It also stars Kajal Aggarwal and Rakul Preet Singh in pivotal roles.

