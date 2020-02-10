    For Quick Alerts
      Mahesh Babu & Namrata Shirodkar Set Major Couple Goals On 15th Wedding Anniversary!

      By
      |

      Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar are unarguably one of the most-loved star couples of the Telugu film industry. The superstar and former Miss India-actress are the perfect examples for 'match made in heaven'. Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar, who are celebrating their 15th wedding anniversary today are setting major couple goals.

      The superstar wished his beautiful wife by sharing an unseen candid picture of them on his official social media pages, along with a sweet note. 'Happy 15 my love!! ❤ Love you a little more each day 🤗 @namratashirodkar' wrote Mahesh Babu.

      View this post on Instagram

      Happy 15 my love!! ❤ Love you a little more each day 🤗 @namratashirodkar 💕

      A post shared by Mahesh Babu (@urstrulymahesh) on Feb 9, 2020 at 6:32pm PST

      Namrata Shirodkar, on the other hand, wished her darling husband by sharing a cute throwback picture of them, along with an emotional note. 'U have given me the perfect life any girl could ever dream of... a life filled with unconditional love 💕 2 exquisite babies...a place we can proudly call our home and above all our friendship that I will treasure forever !! What more can I ask for ❤❤happy 15th MB😘😘love u for everything you are to me ❤❤ @urstrulymahesh 🤗', wrote the former actress.

      View this post on Instagram

      U have given me the perfect life any girl could ever dream of... a life filled with unconditional love 💕 2 exquisite babies...a place we can proudly call our home and above all our friendship that I will treasure forever !! What more can I ask for ❤❤happy 15th MB😘😘love u for everything you are to me ❤❤ @urstrulymahesh 🤗

      A post shared by Namrata Shirodkar (@namratashirodkar) on Feb 9, 2020 at 6:35pm PST

      The lovely pictures have already taken social media by storm, and the couple has been flooded with warm messages from both their industry friends and fans. If the reports are to be believed, Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar are having a simple wedding anniversary celebration with kids Gautham Krishna and Sithara in the USA where they are currently holidaying.

      Mahesh Babu And Namrata Shirodkar Celebrate 15th Wedding Anniversary

      Mahesh and Namrata fell in love during the filming of the popular movie Vamsee, which marked her Telugu debut. After a 4 years long courtship, the couple tied the knot on February 10, 2005, in Mumbai during the shooting of Athadu. Namrata and Mahesh welcomed their first child, son Gautham Krishna in 2006. The couple was blessed with their second child, daughter Sithara in 2012.

