Mahesh Babu And Pawan Kalyan Urge People To Follow PM Modi’s ‘Janata Curfew’ To Curb Coronavirus

      On 19th March, the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi declared 'Janata Curfew' in India on March 22 (Sunday) from 7 AM to 9 PM, to curb the spread of Novel Coronavirus aka COVID-19. The PM addressed the nation and expressed concern over the global emergency and asked people of India to co-operate with the government to fight against the deadly virus.

      Amidst all, many Indian celebrities welcomed PM Modi's decision as they urged their fans, on social media, to follow PM Modi's Janata Curfew. Like all, actor-politician Pawan Kalyan too urged people to follow the message what Narendra Modi has given.

      Mahesh Babu and Pawan Kalyan

      Pawan Kalyan's political wing, JanaSena party shared the video of the actor on Twitter. They captioned it, "ఈ నెల 22న జనతా కర్ఫ్యూకి మనమందరం సంఘీభావం తెలుపుదాం : JanaSena Chief @PawanKalyan".

      In the video, Pawan Kalyan also asked to lend support to all the staff who has been working in fighting against COVID-19 has to be given a moral boost by clapping or making some sounds from windows, balconies or terrace, etc., for 5 minutes at 5 PM. The Vakeel Saab actor also asked Telugu film industry to come forward and laud the work of medical staff, police officials and others who have been working hard in this pandemic situation.

      Apart from Power Star, Superstar Mahesh Babu also tweeted about Narendra Modi's Janata Curfew. In a couple of tweets, Mahesh wrote, "Urging all citizens to support the clarion call of our honourable PM @narendramodi and take part in the #JanataCurfew this Sunday to fight the #Coronavirus."

      "Let's also salute our brave hearts who risk themselves to protect us and let them know how much we appreciate them by standing out on our balconies at 5 PM this Sunday and give them a resounding ovation! Stay safe. Stay healthy!! #IndiaFightsCorona," Mahesh added.

      Meanwhile, 258 Novel Coronavirus positive cases, including Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, has been found in India.

