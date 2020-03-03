    For Quick Alerts
      Mahesh Babu And Vamshi Paidipally's Friendship Is Very Much Intact! Deets Inside

      Fans were excited about Mahesh Babu and Vamshi Paidipally teaming up for a film. After Sarileru Neekevvaru, the Telugu superstar was supposed to work with his Maharshi filmmaker. The latter had narrated a story to the former and Mahesh was quite impressed. However, when Vamshi gave him the bound script, the 44-year-old actor wasn't happy and kept the project on hold.

      We reported the same last month and this piece of news raised many eyebrows as Mahesh is known to share a close bond with the talented filmmaker. Soon rumours about them not being on good terms started doing the rounds and it was being said that Mahesh's decision had affected their personal friendship.

      But all these theories are baseless as Mahesh and Vamshi's friendship is still very much intact. We say so because Mahesh Babu's gorgeous wifey Namrata Shirodkar recently attended the wedding of actress Jayasudha's son Nihaar Kapoor and she arrived on stage to bless the newlyweds along with Vamshi and his wife. Guess that proves that all is indeed well between the actor-director duo and even their families.

      For those unaware, Mahesh bonded with Vamshi while the two worked together on Maharshi and since then, they have remained best of friends. In fact, Namrata is also close to Vamshi's wife Malini and their daughters also share a close bond.

      While grapevine suggests that Mahesh will be joining hands with director Parasuram for his next. He has asked Vamshi to rework on his script and come back. So if things go well, Mahesh and Paidipally will end up doing a film together soon. Also, at the moment, everyone is looking forward to the Pokiri hero doing an extended cameo in Chiranjeevi's upcoming film Acharya which is slated to arrive in theatres next month.

