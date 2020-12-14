Mahesh Babu Becomes Most Tweeted About South Indian Actor In 2020; Check Out The Top 10!

The year 2020 is very close to its end, and people are ready to welcome 2021 with new hopes. The current year has indeed changed the lifestyle of people, all thanks to the Coronavirus pandemic. In India, during the lockdown, people engaged themselves in various activities at home and learnt the rules of living the new normal life with all safety precautions.

Amid the pandemic, people including celebs from the south film industry were much active on social media sites such as Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Talking about Twitter, the micro-blogging site is very much popular amongst celebrities, as they use it to share many things about their personal lives and upcoming projects. Interestingly, their fans also promote their upcoming films and activities on Twitter by tagging them.

Since the year has reached closer to its end, Twitter shared the list of top 10 most tweeted about south Indian actors in 2020. Well, the highlight of this list is none other than Superstar Mahesh Babu, who topped the chart with his immense popularity and regular updates about his projects like Sarkaru Vaari Paata and production venture Major on Twitter. His last film Sarileru Neekevvaru had performed exceedingly well at the box office in 2020. Right from movie's hashtags to his lockdown activities, the Superstar was always trending on the micro-blogging site. Apart from his films, the actor was also in news for his family vacation in Dubai, adorable moments with kids and much more. Notably, the actor has completed 41 years in Telugu film industry in 2020.

Apart from him, south superstars like Vijay, Pawan Kalyan, Chiranjeevi, Allu, Arjun, Jr NTR, Mohanlal and others have grabbed the top 10 spots on the list. Let's have a look at the list.

Mahesh Babu

Pawan Kalyan

Vijay

Jr NTR

Suriya

Allu Arjun

Ram Charan

Dhanush

Mohanlal

Chiranjeevi

Well, these stars were in the news in 2020 for various reasons, and with this list, we can clearly say that they are indeed ruling the hearts of their fans.