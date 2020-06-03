Mahesh Babu Calls Puri Jagannadh One Of His Favourite Directors, Says ‘I am Still Waiting For Him!’

Mahesh Babu fans recently had a gala time with the big announcement of the actor's next venture #SSMB27. The big announcement of the movie was made on May 31, coinciding with Mahesh's father and yesteryear Superstar, Krishna Ghattamaneni's birthday. The movie directed by Parasuram has been titled Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

Much to the fans' surprise, on the announcement day, Mahesh took to his social media handle for a live question and answer session on Instagram. The actor responded to many interesting questions from his beloved fans related to his quarantine life and films. During the session, a user asked the Superstar, whether he will team up with Puri Jagannadh in the future. The user, evidently a Mahesh-Puri film fan, wrote, "Sir in future will you do movie with puri sir? Waiting sir."

Responding to the same Mahesh said that the director is one of his favourites and wrote, "Absolutely I would! @purijagannadh is one of my favourite directors.. I'm still waiting for him to come and narrate to me." Well, that's indeed a response we were eagerly waiting for, and we are sure that the duo will be back with yet another entertainer in the near future.

Puri Jagannadh and Mahesh Babu previously collaborated for Pokiri (2006) and Businessman (2012), which became big hits at the theatres. The duo was later supposed to join hands for Jana Gana Mana, which unfortunately never took off, due to some creative differences between the two.

Surprisingly, on the 14th anniversary of Pokiri, Puri Jagannadh took to his social media handle to thank fans, but clearly seemed to have forgotten the hero of the action thriller, which left fans wondering if there are any issues between the actor and the director. Well now, as Mahesh has extended his hand towards offered an olive branch to Puri Jagannadh, we are sure the director would too leave the past behind and move on.

