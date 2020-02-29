Mahesh Babu Charges THIS Whopping Amount For Chiru 152; Find Out

Superstar Mahesh Babu is all set to feature alongside Megastar Chiranjeevi in Koratala Siva's directorial venture, Chiru 152. For the 152nd film of Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu gave his nod to this project just because of his close relations with the director and co-producer Ram Charan.

As per reports, Mahesh Babu will be having a special role in Chiranjeevi's next and for that, he is charging a huge amount. According to the report published in a leading entertainment portal, Mahesh will be charging a whopping amount of Rs 1 crore per day as his remuneration for Chiru 152. He has reportedly allotted 30 days for the film and he will be taking Rs 30 crore for being a part of Chiranjeevi's upcoming social drama.

After the huge success of Sarileru Neekevvaru, Mahesh Babu has become every director's favourite choice. Mahesh Babu's last film, Sarileru Neekevvaru, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna, minted Rs 146 crore at the box office. The film turned out to be a super hit despite facing a tough competition with Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. Sarileru Neekevvaru completed its 50 days theatrical run on Saturday.

Also Read : Sarileru Neekevvaru 50 Days Worldwide Collection: Mahesh Babu 'Mind Blocks' The Box Office

Coming back to Chiru 152, the makers are yet to make an official announcement about superstar Mahesh Babu's casting in megastar Chiranjeevi's film. The film is indeed an important one for Chiranjeevi as his last release, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy failed to make a mark at the box office. The film also stars Trisha Krishnan as the female lead. Chiru 152 is the joint production venture on Konidela Productions and Matinee Entertainments.