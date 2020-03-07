    For Quick Alerts
      Mahesh Babu Crosses 9 Million On Twitter: Only South Star To Achieve This Coup!

      Super Star Mahesh Babu has crossed 9 million fan following mark on Twitter. The actor took to his Twitter handle to express his gratitude to fans for their support. He shared his picture with a caption that read, "9 Million thanks to all my tweeple! Love and gratitude for everyone who's been a part of this amazing journey." This achievement has made him the South's Most Followed Actor on Twitter.

      Mahesh Babu

      Let's take a look at the other south stars in the race:

      Rajinikanth - 5.7 Million

      Kamal Haasan- 5.8 Million

      Allu Arjun -3.8 Million

      Trisha - 5.1 Million

      Mohanlal - 5.9 Million

      Suriya -5.5 Million

      Samantha Akkineni - 7.8 Million

      Shruti Haasan - 7.5 Million

      The above numbers definitely prove that Mahesh Babu has undoubtedly established a place in the hearts of the people which has, in all sense, made him every director's first choice.

      The actor's recent outing Sarileru Neekevvaru turned out to be a blockbuster at the theatres. The action thriller movie, that also starred Rashmika Mandanna, minted Rs 146 crore at the box office.

      Talking about his future projects, Mahesh Babu has reportedly been approached by the makers of Chiranjeevi's 152nd movie tentatively title Acharya. The film directed by Koratala Siva will have the actor essaying an extended cameo. Bankrolled by Konidela Production Company in collaboration with Matinee Entertainment, Acharya will feature Trisha Krishnan as the female lead.

      Acharya Makers To Officially Announce Mahesh Babu's Casting On Holi?

