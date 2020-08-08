Mahesh Babu Fans All Set To Create World's Biggest Trend Record Of 100 Million!

One day to go and you will witness one of the biggest birthday galas of Tollywood! Don't believe us? Well, you will come to know about it in a few hours as Mahesh Babu fans are gearing up to hit the biggest all-time world record ever created in the history of Twitter.

The fans and followers of the actor are eyeing for a 100 million mark with the birthday hashtag of the Superstar as he turns 45 tomorrow. The yet to be revealed hashtag will start trending from 6 pm today.

Interestingly, the fans are leaving no stone unturned as they have already started scheduling each and every milestone with the help of a time table. It is to be noted that if the fans are able to create at least 60 million tweets with their special hashtag, that would clearly become a world record, making Mahesh Babu the true-blue king of hashtags.

For the unversed, Jr NTR is currently on the top spot of the birthday trend list with 21.7 million tweets (#HappyBirthdayNTR), whereas Mahesh Babu is ruling the top trend list on Twitter with a massive 31.1 million tweets for the hashtag #MaheshBabuBdayCDP. (India tweets) The advance happy birthday trend is currently topped by Pawan Kalyan with 27.3 million tweets for #AdvanceHBDPawanKalyan. Well, we can't wait to witness the biggest world record to be ever created by the fans of Mahesh Babu as a tribute to the charming Superstar. What do you think? Tell us in the comment section below!

On the work front, the actor will next be seen in Sarkaru Vaari Paata directed by Parasuram. Touted to be a thriller with corruption as the theme, the movie will have Keerthy Suresh as the female lead. The makers of the film are set to drop an audio clip from the highly anticipated film. There are also reports claiming that an announcement on the actor's next film tentatively titled #SSMB28 will be out, on the occasion of the actor's 45th birthday.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata Audio Clip Release: S Thaman Starts Countdown To Thrill Mahesh Babu Fans

Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata To Star Ananya Panday?