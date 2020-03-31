    For Quick Alerts
      Mahesh Babu Fans VS Vijay Fans War; #RemakeStarVijay And #DummyStarMaheshBabu Trend On Twitter

      By Lekhaka
      Mahesh Babu and Vijay are unarguably, one of the finest actors in their respective industries. The big stars enjoy a huge fan following, even on social media. Well, looks like the fans of the actors have taken the recent telecast of Tamil movie Ghilli on Sun TV very responsively, and have turned it into a big fan war on Twitter. For the uninitiated, Vijay's Gilli is the Tamil remake of Mahesh Babu's Okkadu released in 2003, and the recent telecast on Sunday had Vijay fans comparing the movie with the Telugu version.

      Mahesh Babu was called a 'dummy' which was used for an experimental purpose while the latter's fans have also retorted. They said that Vijay, after delivering consecutive flops, had to literally 'beg' for the remake of Mahesh's Okkadu and Pokiri, which fortunately became a hit.

      Here are the Tweets:

      Well, #RemakeStarVijay and #DummyStarMaheshBabu are trending on Twitter along with the Corona hashtags. Also, many pages have started polls for the actors to vote as the argument escalates. Another section of Twitterati has also requested the two sides to calm down and stand united against Coronavirus.

      Talking about the actors' films, Vijay is gearing up for the release of Master which has been postponed due to the ongoing pandemic situation. Mahesh Babu is said to be teaming up with director Parasuram for his next venture.

      Read more about: mahesh babu vijay gilli sun tv
      X