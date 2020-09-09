Mahesh Babu Gets Back To Work; Shoots For An Ad In Hyderabad!

Mahesh Babu is finally back to work after months of COVID-19 break! Fans and followers of the actor can't keep calm as the Superstar's picture from the shoot location goes viral on social media. In the picture, he can be seen sporting a yellow shirt and brown trousers with white sneakers. The pic shows him interacting with a person as he sat sipping tea, with a mask in his hand.

Going by the picture, the crew is taking all necessary steps required amid the COVID-19 pandemic like face masks and PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) kit. Apparently, Mahesh is shooting for an ad and is scheduled for two days (today and tomorrow) in Hyderabad.

SuperStar @urstrulymahesh is Back on sets for an Ad shoot !!! The ad shoot will take place today and tomorrow in Hyderabad! pic.twitter.com/AZsXjLWWO0 — Team Mahesh Babu (@MBofficialTeam) September 9, 2020

The picture dropped by Mahesh Babu's team has been captioned as, "Superstar Mahesh Babu is back on sets for an Ad shoot !!! The ad shoot will take place today and tomorrow in Hyderabad." Well with the ad picture going viral, the fans are expecting a similar picture from the shoot location of the actor's next Sarkaru Vaari Paata. On a related note, if reports are to be believed the first schedule of the film shoot will begin in October 2020.

It is said that the film will go on floors after Dussehra for a month's time in the United States. The makers are said to be eyeing the US shoot so as to finish at least one part of the movie. Mahesh Babu and the team apparently believe that the situation in the country (India) will get back to normal by the time they finish shooting in the US.

Touted to be a political drama, the film is directed by Geetha Govindam director Parasuram. Sarkaru Vaari Paata will be bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers and 14 Reels Entertainment in association with GMB Entertainment. If rumours are to be believed, the makers are expecting to release the film on Dussehra 2021.

