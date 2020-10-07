Mahesh Babu Hints Next Project With Trivikram Srinivas As Khaleja Turns 10 Today

Action film Khaleja helmed by Trivikram Srinivas starring Mahesh Babu and Anushka Shetty in the lead role, has been undoubtedly one of the turning points of both the actors and the director's career. Today, the blockbuster film clocks 10 years of its release. The fans and followers of the film are highly elated and are celebrating the big day by trending the hashtag #10YearsForKhaleja.

Interestingly, Mahesh Babu has also expressed his happiness of being a part of the successful venture, and also hinted at a future project with Trivikram. Sharing a BTS video from the sets of Khaleja, the actor tweeted, "Khaleja turns 10!! Reinvented myself as an actor!! Will remain a special one! All thanks to my good friend and the brilliant Trivikram. Looking forward to our next very soon." Well, the last line of the tweet has indeed thrilled the fans as there have been a lot of speculations about the Trivikram-Mahesh Babu project.

Let us tell you that there have been rumours regarding them having a cold war, after the duo's films Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and Sarileru Neekevaru locked horns at the box office in January 2020. Interestingly, the Allu Arjun-starrer won big at the theatres as it became the Sankranthi winner of the year, surpassing the Superstar's film.

Talking about their upcoming projects, Trivikram is prepping up for his next with Jr NTR tentatively titled #NTR30. The film will reportedly start rolling after the actor completes his commitment with ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli's RRR, that also stars Ram Charan in the lead role.

On the other hand, Mahesh Babu is currently busy with director Parasuram's Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Touted to be a political drama, the film will also feature Keerthy Suresh in an important role. If rumours are to be believed the makers are eyeing to release the film on Dussehra 2021. Interestingly, Rajamouli has also confirmed a project with the Superstar.

