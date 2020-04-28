Mahesh Babu Is Not A Spy In The Mammoth Project Helmed By SS Rajamouli!

The recent announcement by SS Rajamouli about teaming up with Mahesh Babu has got everyone excited for more updates. There are several speculations revolving around the big project of the ace filmmaker, starring Mahesh. There are rumours that the movie will be an unusual Rajamouli one, and will be more likely a spy thriller. But sources, close to the movie have rubbished the rumours, calling it baseless. There are also few claiming that the mammoth project might either have a period story or will be a fantasy film, looking at Rajamouli's previous movies.

If the latter turns out to be true, it will be interesting to see how Mahesh Babu would look in a period drama. The movie is also said to have a pan- India release, considering the popularity of the director. Well, the fans are awaiting to know more about the movie, especially about the genre. It is said that the director is currently working on the script during the lockdown period. The film will be bankrolled by KL Narayana under the banner of Durga Arts after staying away from the production field for 2 decades.

Considering the release, it looks like the fans will have to wait longer before the movie hits the screens, as the project is expected to start rolling only towards the end of 2021.

Talking about their current projects, Rajamouli is yet to wrap up Roudram Ranam Rudhiram which stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles. Recently, the first look poster of the movie was released on the Mega Power Star's birthday, which received a positive response from netizens. On the other hand, Mahesh Babu will start shooting for a yet-to-be-titled movie with Parasuram. He will also be collaborating with Koratala Siva after delivering hits like Srimanthudu and Bharat Ane Nenu.

