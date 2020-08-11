Mahesh Babu & Jr NTR’s Upcoming Multi-Starrer To Be Produced By Allu Aravind?

After the shooting of Sarkaru Vaari Paata and RRR, there are high chances of Mahesh Babu and Jr NTR working together in a multi-starrer project. Earlier, reports were stating that Mahesh Babu and Jr NTR have shown interest to share screen space in a movie. However, there is no official announcement about it yet.

The Superstar and Young Tiger's fans can't keep calm and want to know further details about the multi-starrer project. And guess what, a recent update about Mahesh Babu and Jr NTR's future project states that Allu Aravind might produce the film. Now that's interesting!

Well, Allu Aravind had recently produced 2020's blockbuster Telugu film, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which stars Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles. Hence, it will be a smart move by the producer to bankroll one of the most ambitious projects in Tollywood.

A report published by a YouTube channel states that Allu Aravind has asked various directors to get the proper script ready, and whoever gets the final script, they will proceed with him. But, it's not yet officially confirmed. If everything goes as per plan, this will be the first movie of Mahesh Babu and Jr NTR under Geetha Arts, the production banner owned by Allu Aravind.

On a related note, Mahesh Babu will soon begin shooting of his next Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which is being helmed by Parasuram. The actor's last film Sarileru Neekevvaru turned out to be a massive hit at the box office. On the other hand, Jr NTR will be seen in SS Rajamouli's magnum opus Roudram Ranam Rudhiram (RRR). The film also stars Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles. Jr NTR will be seen playing the role of freedom fighter Komaram Bheem while Ram Charan is essaying the role of Alluri Sitarama Raju.

RRR is scheduled to be released on January 8, 2021, on the occasion of Sankranti.

