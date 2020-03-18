Mahesh Babu Missing From The Times Most Desirable Men 2019 List, Vijay Deverakonda Bags First Spot!

Superstar Mahesh Babu is known for his charismatic appeal has been garnering hearts since his entry into the Telugu film industry. He recently had a successful outing with Sarileru Neekevvaru that hit the screens on 11th January 2020.

Well, Mahesh, who had joined the elite club of Forever Desirable Men, has been pushed out of the top 30 of Hyderabad Times Most Desirable Men 2019 List. Arjun Reddy actor Vijay Deverakonda has bagged the top position this time. Fans of Mahesh Babu are still in shock and are unable to digest his absence in the list, who has bagged the top rank in 2012, 2013 and 2015. Well, the fans need not worry as the terms and conditions of the poll is set in such a way that the stars who have already made it to the Times Forever Desirable Men List will never ever appear in the annual Most Desirable poll.

For the uninitiated, Mahesh Babu is the 5th Indian actor and the 1st South Indian actor to achieve the coup of Times Forever Desirable Men.

Talking about the other actors who have achieved the honour this time, Ram Charan has bagged the second position and following him on the third position is Ram Pothineni. Baahubali actor Prabhas has dropped down to the fourth position after being on second in 2018. New entrant Salman Zaidi is on the fifth spot.

