    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Mahesh Babu-Rajamouli Movie First Look Out? Fan-Made Poster Goes Viral!

      By
      |

      Despite being busy with family, amid the lockdown, Mahesh Babu is making it to the headlines, thanks to his upcoming movie with SS Rajamouli. While the big project has been officially announced by the director only recently during a media interaction, the fans literally can't keep calm and we have proof for the same. Well, a fan-made poster featuring Mahesh Babu as Lord Ram has gone viral on social media, which has grabbed the attention of the netizens.

      mahesh

      Recently, speculations were rife about the theme of the highly-anticipated movie, and looks like fans have finally confirmed it and are even loving Mahesh in a freshly-brewed avatar. Many netizens are even eager to know the editor of the astounding poster released. One of the Twitterati even revealed the artisan's name and wrote, "Editor needs a special mention for his outstanding work. Kiran Malhotra is the one who edited this one.. well done bro."

      Here are the Tweets

      Of lately, Mahesh fans had requested Baahubali helmer SS Rajamouli to make a film on Hindu epic, thanks to the frenzy related to the recent telecast of Ramayan on Doordarshan. Interestingly, the director had earlier expressed his dream to make epic movies too. Well, we have our fingers crossed for the official announcement from the makers of the film to know if he actually goes with the fans' choices or not!

      As per reports, the basic plot of the movie is currently being worked on by Rajamouli and his father, veteran screenwriter KV Vijayendra Prasad. The movie will go on floors once Rajamouli wraps up his period action film RRR starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan. On the other hand, Mahesh will next be seen in director Parasuram's yet-to-be-titled film. Koratala Siva has announced teaming up with the reigning Superstar of Tollywood for his next project.

      Before Working With SS Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu To Do A Film With THIS Director!

      Also Read: Mahesh Babu's Film With Rajamouli To Be An Epic Drama? Read Deets Inside!

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X