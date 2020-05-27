Mahesh Babu-Rajamouli Movie First Look Out? Fan-Made Poster Goes Viral!

Despite being busy with family, amid the lockdown, Mahesh Babu is making it to the headlines, thanks to his upcoming movie with SS Rajamouli. While the big project has been officially announced by the director only recently during a media interaction, the fans literally can't keep calm and we have proof for the same. Well, a fan-made poster featuring Mahesh Babu as Lord Ram has gone viral on social media, which has grabbed the attention of the netizens.

Recently, speculations were rife about the theme of the highly-anticipated movie, and looks like fans have finally confirmed it and are even loving Mahesh in a freshly-brewed avatar. Many netizens are even eager to know the editor of the astounding poster released. One of the Twitterati even revealed the artisan's name and wrote, "Editor needs a special mention for his outstanding work. Kiran Malhotra is the one who edited this one.. well done bro."

Here are the Tweets

Wait is over 😎

🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

If SSMB as Lord Rama in

@ssrajamouli #Ramayanam

Bhahusa Ramudu Ilane Untademo 🙏@urstrulymahesh

This is My Best Design till now

RETWEET button pagilipovali💥

Spread Maximum 👍

WWM in thread 👇 pic.twitter.com/0yjlJlRVGn — Kiran. G Designs🖌️ (@KiranMalhothra) May 26, 2020

Of lately, Mahesh fans had requested Baahubali helmer SS Rajamouli to make a film on Hindu epic, thanks to the frenzy related to the recent telecast of Ramayan on Doordarshan. Interestingly, the director had earlier expressed his dream to make epic movies too. Well, we have our fingers crossed for the official announcement from the makers of the film to know if he actually goes with the fans' choices or not!

As per reports, the basic plot of the movie is currently being worked on by Rajamouli and his father, veteran screenwriter KV Vijayendra Prasad. The movie will go on floors once Rajamouli wraps up his period action film RRR starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan. On the other hand, Mahesh will next be seen in director Parasuram's yet-to-be-titled film. Koratala Siva has announced teaming up with the reigning Superstar of Tollywood for his next project.

