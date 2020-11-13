Mahesh Babu-Rajamouli Project Might Get Delayed Due To THIS Reason; Read Deets Inside

Ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli during a recent media interaction revealed that he will be next working with Superstar Mahesh Babu. Though nothing much about the film was revealed during the interview, the fans and followers were thrilled with the update regarding the massive combo.

Though it was rumoured that the shooting of the film might kick off from January 2021, looks like the project will yet again get delayed after the COVID-19 pandemic break.

Well, if reports are to be believed, Rajamouli has no plans of lining up Mahesh's film soon after RRR. It is said that the director is eyeing a small or medium budget project before the highly anticipated film. It is to be noted that Rajamouli has earlier sketched a similar plan after the massive release of Ram Charan-Kajal Aggarwal's Magadheera. He had directed comparatively medium budget films Maryada Ramanna and Eega after the release of the 2009 fantasy action drama. Well, with the buzz doing the rounds on social media, only Rajamouli's confirmation regarding his upcoming projects will unfold the truth about the delay.

Let us tell you that the duo is currently busy with their respective projects. Rajamouli is shooting for his film RRR in Hyderabad while Mahesh Babu along with wife Namrata Shirodkar and kids Gautam and Sitara has jetted off to Dubai for a holiday. If reports are to be believed, the Superstar will soon join his Sarkaru Vaari Paata team in the USA for kicking off the first schedule of the shoot.

Rajamouli's RRR has an ensemble cast including Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran. The film is based on a fictional story of two legendary freedom fighters- Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. On the other hand, Sarkaru Vaari Paata directed by Parasuram will have Keerthy Suresh as the leading lady.

