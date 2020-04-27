Mahesh Babu Refrains From Taking Up #BetheREALMAN Challenge After Venkatesh Nominated Him

#BetheREALMAN challenge has become a social media rage among Tollywood celebrities. The challenge which requires the stars to do household work and post a video of the same on social media was kicked-off by the Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Looking at the latest celebrities, actor Venkatesh Daggubati shared his video of the #BetheRealMan challenge. In turn, he challenged Mahesh Babu, Varun Tej, and Anil Ravipudi.

Well, out of the three, Varun Tej announced the acceptance of the senior actor's challenge, whereas Anil Ravipudi completed the challenge and shared the video on Twitter. Surprisingly, Mahesh Babu, who is usually seen sharing glimpses of his life and projects through the micro-blogging site didn't respond to Venkatesh's request. Looks like the actor is not interested in the starry challenge as the world is in a serious situation due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The actor is generally seen sharing posts related to the pandemic on his social media handle. There are also chances that the actor might be shooting for the #BetheREALMAN challenge.

The other celebrities, who jumped on the bandwagon in taking up the #BetheREALMAN challenge Rajamouli, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, Koratala Siva, Sukumar, Anil Ravipudi, Boyapati Srinu, Shobu Yarlagadda, Krish Jagarlamudi, and MM Keeravani.

Coming back to Mahesh Babu, the actor has donated Rs 1 crore to the CM relief fund of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The Bharat Ane Nenu star has also donated Rs 25 lakh for the TFI workers. On the career front, Mahesh will next be seen in director Parasuram's yet-to-be-titled movie. He will also join hands with SS Rajamouli for the filmmaker's next big project after RRR. Koratala Siva has also announced a movie with the reigning star of Tollywood.

