Mahesh Babu’s Daughter Sitara Shares A Handwashing Tutorial To Prevent Coronavirus!

Superstar Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara has been ruling the internet with her videos. Her recently started YouTube Channel, Aadya And Sitara along with Vamshi Paidipally's daughter Aadya has become a hit.

Hey guysss!!! In this sensitive time, it is very important to stay hygienic. Today, we want to show you guys how important it is to keep your hands clean & how to wash your hands to get rid of all the dirt. Be safe & be healthy.#AadyaSitara #Coronavirus #HandwashChallege pic.twitter.com/ZKpYN66LC5 — Aadya and Sitara (@AadyaSitara_Off) March 20, 2020

Well, the duo has gained all the attention of the netizens with their individual tutorial on washing hands. Sitara's video starts with her saying that one should be aware of the Coronavirus. A step by step method is shown by the little one of washing hands with soap and scrubbing atleast for 20 seconds and washing in between the fingers.

On the other hand, Aadya's video starts with her talking about being hygienic and clean. She suggests using sanitizers which are alcohol-based, and to consult a doctor if sick. The tutorial starts with her opening the water tap with her knuckle and using step by step method to wash the hand, scrubbing between the fingers, back of the palm, thumbs, fingertips, nails, knuckles, and wrists.

The duo, who come up with interviews, challenges, and vlogs had recently won the silver YouTube button. The cuties have garnered positive response from the netizens and enjoy a whopping 201K subscribers for now.

Sitara and Aadya became close friends during the shoot of Mahesh Babu's Maharshi directed by Vamshi Paidipally. Pictures and videos of the duo from the sets and studio of the film had also gone viral. Their recent interview with Mahesh Babu has crossed 3. 3 Million views on YouTube.