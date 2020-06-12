Mahesh Babu’s Daughter Sitara Turns Spooky; Namrata Shirodkar Says, ‘Conjuring In The House'

Mahesh Babu is enjoying the lockdown time with his two kids Gautham, Sitara and wife Namrata Shirodkar at home. Ever since the lockdown began, Mahesh Babu and his wife and former actress Namrata often share entertaining photos and videos on Instagram. However, the Superstar's wife recently witnessed her daughter Sitara turning into a 'Conjuring'.

On Thursday, 48-year-old Namrata Shirodkar shared a clip of Sitara walking around the house with open hair. She captioned the video, "Conjuring in the house ? Voila !! It's only my little brat ♥️♥️♥️ #spookytime."

In the above black and white video, the 7-year-old munchkin is looking scary in a spooky avatar. The video of her went viral on the internet, all thanks to her scary appearance.

A few days ago, Mahesh Babu's wife had shared a video of Sitara dancing on the pop song 'Bum Diggy Bum' from the Bollywood film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. She captioned the video, "Love this cute version of bum diggy bum My all-time stress buster? #memorytherapy? one for each day."

We must say that Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's kids are very talented and creative. On a related note, Mahesh and Namrata first met each other during the muhurat shot of Vamsi in 2000. They started dating each other and later tied the knot in 2005, after a five-year courtship. Namrata is four years older to Mahesh, hence it took some time to convince his family. The celebrity couple was blessed with a son Gautham in 2006 and a daughter Sitara in 2012.

On the professional front, Mahesh Babu will next be seen in Sarkaru Vaari Pata, helmed by Parasuram.

