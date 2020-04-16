Mahesh Babu’s Digital Streaming Platform Tentatively Named SIGMA?

Recently, there has been buzz doing the rounds that Superstar Mahesh Babu will shortly launch his OTT platform counter to Allu Arjun's Aha. Some also said that the speculations are just a false story and Mahesh Babu is not launching platform any time soon. His wife and actress Namrata was rumoured to have talked to a Mumbai based corporate company for the same. It is also said that the platform has been tentatively named SIGMA which is the short form of Sithara, Gautham (Mahesh's children) and Mahesh Babu. Well, there is no confirmation about the same from the actor's side yet. But if true, it is likely that he might announce it after the Coronavirus lockdown is lifted.

Talking about his film projects, Mahesh Babu was last seen in Sarileru Neekevvaru, which turned out to be a hit at the theatres. The recent telecast of the movie in Gemini TV also had garnered positive responses and has created a new record in Telugu film history by beating all-time record of Baahubali 2, on the TRP list. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the movie had Mahesh essaying the role of an army officer.

The actor will next be working with director Parasuram for his next, but an official announcement has not been made so far. The big-budget movie touted to be a thriller might have a release on Sankranti 2021. If so, the movie will have a face to face with SS Rajamouli's Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer RRR.

