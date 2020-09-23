Mahesh Babu’s Dookudu Clocks 9 Years; Sreenu Vaitla Pens A Heartfelt Note On The Occasion!

The 2011 blockbuster Dookudu has completed 9 years today. Fans and followers of the cast and film are celebrating the special occasion as they trend hashtag #9YearsForIndustryHitDookudu on Twitter. A large number of pictures from the movie have also surfaced on the internet along with the viral hashtag.

Well looks like the director of the film Sreenu Vaitla has also become nostalgic with the love received for Dookudu, as he took to his social media handle to share a few behind the scenes moments captured during its filming. Calling the film a milestone in his career, he wrote, "Dookudu was made enjoying and loving every minute on and off sets. A milestone in my career and I thank Mahesh Babu for this crazy, emotional and affectionate journey. I thank the cast and crew for this fond memory. #DookuduTrendDay #9YearsForIndustryHitDookudu."

For the uninitiated, the 2011 action-comedy film features Mahesh Babu and Samantha Akkineni in lead roles. Dookudu became the first Telugu film to have the largest opening at the theatres as it collected a share of Rs 101.1 million and a gross of Rs 125.8 million on the first day of its release. The film also received 6 Filmfare Awards (South), 7 Nandi Awards and 8 South Indian International Movie Awards in the year 2012.

The film revolves around a police officer (essayed by Mahesh Babu) whose father, also a politician meets with an accident and goes into coma. Later, the former learns that the accident was a deliberate one and sets on a mission to seize the wrongdoers. Dookudu also starred Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, Prakash Raj, Brahmanandan, Tanikella Bharani, Chandra Mohan, Kota Srinivasa Rao, MS Narayana, Adithya Menon and Vennela Kishore in pivotal roles.

