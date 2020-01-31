Mahesh Babu's Father Reacted To His Movie Sarileru Neekevvaru And This Is How The Actor Replied!

Superstar Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru released on 11th January 2020 and the action-comedy film instantly caught the attention of many and left everyone speechless with the superstar's astonishing performance.

Even Mahesh Babu's father reacted to the movie to which the superstar replied,

"Everything boils down to this!!!

Thank you, my Superstar...Sarileru Neekevvaru♥🤗👍"

Happy to launch the first song Neeli Neeli Aakasam from #30RojulloPreminchadamEla!!!

This is good stuff @impradeepmachi. Wishing you & the entire team the best! 👍https://t.co/0o6nJEQEeb — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) January 31, 2020

The film not only received good response from the audience and critics but also managed to earn big numbers at the box office worldwide crossing over 100 crores in very little time.

The movie crossed the mark of 100cr. in the opening weekend and it proves the hulking immovable fanbase and love of fans for the superstar. The superstar has given all the right reasons for the same. The movie is still running strong at the box office.

The superstar is very well known for doing his action sequences all by himself and also has built his fanbase from the start. The actor is always seen with better projects every single time and this is the third blockbuster back to back and we know the reason.

Sarileru Neekevvaru is jointly bankrolled by Anil Sunkara, Dil Raju and Mahesh Babu under their banner AK Entertainments and GMB Entertainment.