Mahesh Babu’s Film With Rajamouli To Be An Epic Drama? Read Deets Inside!

The recent announcement of SS Rajmouli, about his next project with Mahesh Babu after RRR, has indeed caught everyone's attention. For a while now, rumours were rife that the film will be a thriller. Well, we cannot deny the fact that most of Rajamouli's movies have been related to historical stories, and hence, there are major chances of the Mahesh-starrer to be one too.

Interestingly, Mahesh Babu, who has not attempted the epic genre or period movies, in a past interview said, "I will not hesitate acting in historical movies if a director like SS Rajamouli demands. Otherwise, I am not sure of taking such type of movies."

Apparently, the story of the Mahesh Babu movie is currently on the discussion table. Rajamouli is said to be holding talks with his father and Baahubali writer KV Vijayendra Prasad. The director will start working on the final script once the Roudram Ranam Rudhiram commitments are over. Bankrolled by KL Narayana under the banner of Durga Arts, the Mahesh Babu-starrer will start rolling in 2022. Well, an official announcement is awaited regarding the film's genre and the rest of the cast.

On a related note, Mahesh Babu is gearing up for his yet-to-be-titled next with Parasuram. The movie will start rolling as soon as the lockdown gets lifted and the condition goes back to normal. He will also be bankrolling Adivi Sesh-starrer Major. The film, based on the story of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack martyr Sandeep Unnikrishnan, has so far completed 40% of the shoot and will resume post-lockdown. On the other hand, Rajamouli is also waiting to resume the RRR shoot. Starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles, the fictional story is based on two legendary freedom fighters- Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. RRR will also feature Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in pivotal roles.

Vijay Deverakonda Against Fake News: After Mahesh Babu, Other Tollywood Stars Stand With The Actor