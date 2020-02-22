Mahesh Babu's Film With Vamshi Paidipally Is Not Going On Floors, Here's Why!

Mahesh Babu's last release Sarileru Neekevvaru, directed by Anil Ravipudi, turned out to be a huge box office success. The action-comedy came out on January 11 and immediately got cash registers ringing after impressing the critics. Since then Mahesh has taken a break from work and has been spending quality time with his family.

The 44-year-old actor even went to New York for a holiday with his family. And while the talented actor is back in the country, he is ye to start working on his next project. Reportedly, Mahesh was expected to start shooting for Vamshi Paidipally's directorial venture from April onwards. However, if the latest buzz is true then Vamshi's film isn't happening as of now.

As per media reports, Mahesh Babu isn't happy with the bound script that has been offered to him by the Maharshi filmmaker. We hear the actor isn't too kicked about the gangster background and is neither impressed with the way his role has been written. Hence the superstar has put the project on hold for time being. While it is being said that Mahesh has asked Vamshi to come back after reworking on his script, rumours are also rife that the Pokiri hero has already locked another movie.

According to a report in telugu360.com, instead of Vamshi's film, Mahesh will now start working on Parasuram's directorial venture which will be bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. The shooting is expected to commence from May or June. Well, if that's the case then fans will have to wait a little longer for Mahesh and Vamshi's second collaboration.

