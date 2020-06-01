Mahesh Babu's Revelation About Having A Crush On This Actress Will Make You Go ‘Aww’!

Mahesh Babu’s Crush Revealed!

With many interesting questions being asked about his film, family, and quarantine life, a fan asked the Maharshi actor about his crush. Mahesh replied that he had a crush when he was 26 years old and eventually married the same person. Well, he was hinting at his wife and actress Namrata Shirodkar, to whom he got married in the year 2005. He wrote, "I did at 26!! then I married her @namratashirodkar."

Mahesh’s Best Friend!

To another fan, who asked Mahesh how much he loved his wife Namrata, the actor jovially replied by asking the fan to tell him first if he is married or not!. Interestingly, when asked who the actor's best friend was, Mahesh tagged his better half with a hug emoticon. Well, the duo is usually seen sharing glimpses of their life in the lockdown with their fans on social media.

Mahesh Babu-Namrata Shirodkar’s Love Story

Mahesh and Namrata are said to have fallen in love during the muhurat of their Telugu film Vamsi in 2000. After a long five years of courtship, the duo decided to tie the knot in 2005, with the permission of their respected family members. The couple now has two kids, Gautam and Sitara.

Mahesh's Film Affair!

The shooting of Mahesh Sarkaru Vaari Paata, will commence in July. Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers and 14 Reels Entertainments in association with GMB Entertainments, the movie is touted to be a political thriller, which focuses on bank frauds. Music composer SS Thaman has been roped in to compose music, while PS Vinod will crank the camera for the film. Mahesh is also a part of SS Rajamouli's film after the latter's RRR. Koratala Siva has also announced a yet-to-be-titled film with the reigning Superstar of Tollywood.