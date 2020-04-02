Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru Breaks Records, Scoring 23.4 TVR Even On Small Screen!

This comes as no surprise when one says that the fandom of Mahesh Babu is unbeatable and continues to multiply on a huge scale, with each passing day. The latest release of the superstar, Sarileru Neekevvaru even led to a hattrick of hits delivered by Mahesh Babu. Mahesh babu is the biggest and most successful pan-India star with a massive following, beyond borders and geographies.

Sarileru Neekevvaru got telecasted on Gemini TV on the occasion of Ugadi. The film garnered a record TRP which is the highest ever for any Telugu film. The film got 23.4 TVR which is huge and much higher than Baahubali: The Conclusion which got 22.70 TVR and Baahubali: The Beginning which got 21.84 TVR. This proves that it's never a dull moment watching their favourite superstar on-screen and never missing a chance!

After the new rating system was introduced, this is an all-time record of viewership on Telugu TV. Not even Baahubali movies had achieved such a huge viewership. The movie has received the highest TRP ever, owing to the wide appeal that Mahesh Babu holds!

The interesting storyline gripped the attention of the audiences and the role of an army officer essayed by Mahesh Babu was appreciated by all. The dialogue delivery was intense and gave an emotion of pride. The top-notch action sequences were highlights of the film. The dose of comedy made the film a perfect combination of love, action, comedy, and drama.

Mahesh Babu plays the role of Major Ajay Krishna, who is an orphan serving the Indian Army in Kashmir. His colleague, also named Ajay, gets injured in a mission and he has to go to Kurnool to convey the news to Ajay's mother Bharati. During the journey, he comes across Samskriti, and also gets involved in a tussle with MLA Nagendra. How he manages to solve all these problems forms the rest of the story.

Sarileru Neekevvaru stands on the top of the list when it comes to TRP ratings. Mahesh Babu proved his magic, once again even on the small screen with Sarileru Neekevvaru. The racy action entertainer is directed by Anil Ravipudi. Rashmika Mandanna, Vijayashanthi, Prakash Raj and so on played other pivotal roles. Devi Sri Prasad composed the music. Mahesh Babu and Dil Raju jointly produced Sarileru Neekevvaru.