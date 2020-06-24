Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata Beats Vakeel Saab To Becomes The Most Re-Tweeted Pre Look Poster

Looks like Sarkaru Vaari Paata starring Mahesh Babu is on a roll much before its shoot and the subsequent release. Wondering why? The pre-look poster, which was released during the official announcement of the movie, has now become the most re-tweeted pre-look poster in the Telugu film industry. With just 25 days of release, the poster has crossed 35.9K re-tweets and has over 95.6K likes as of now. Interestingly, it has beaten the record of Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab pre-look poster released on March 2.

It is to be noted that the poster release of Pawan's comeback movie had created a stir among the fans on social media, which has till now recorded 34K retweets and 54K likes on Twitter.

Talking about their respective movies, Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata is helmed by Parasuram. Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers and 14 Reels Entertainments in association with GMB Entertainment, #SSMB27 was recently announced on Mahesh's father and yesteryear superstar Krishna Ghattamaneni's birthday on May 31. Though not confirmed by the makers, National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh recently revealed about her inclusion in the project while interacting with her fans on social media. As per reports, Kannada actor Kicha Sudeep will play the antagonist in the highly-anticipated movie of the year.

On the other hand, Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab directed by Venu Sriram will also feature Anjali, Nivetha Thomas, Ananya Nagalla, Shruti Haasan and Prakash Raj in key roles. Produced jointly by Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju, the makers of the courtroom drama have halted the shoot due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the subsequent lockdown. Guess the fans will have to wait a little longer to see their favourite actor back on screen post the lockdown. For the unversed, Vakeel Saab is the official remake of Bollywood flick Pink starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in the lead. Pawan Kalyan will be reprising the role of Big B in the movie.

