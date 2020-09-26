Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata To Go On Floors Soon; Parasuram Reaches The US For Recce?

As several Tollywood films are gearing up to go on floors by taking all precautionary measures due to COVID-19, the makers of Sarkaru Vaari Paata are also hoping to start filming as soon as possible. If reports are to be believed, the director of the film Parasuram, along with his team has reached the US for conducting a recce.

It is said that the team are scouting for locations in the foreign country that would go with the theme and story of the film. Let us tell you that the film has a few portions to be shot in the US, and the makers have planned to film them before shooting in Hyderabad and other locations in India. Mahesh Babu and the team apparently believe that the situation in the country (India) will get back to normal by the time they finish shooting in the US.

On a related note, so far the team has updated Mahesh's fans and followers with the first look poster (released on Krishna Ghattamaneni's Birthday on May 31, 2020) and motion poster (released on Mahesh Babu's birthday on August 9, 2020) of the highly-awaited film.

Meanwhile, National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh will be seen opposite Mahesh Babu in Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Though recently there were speculations that the makers are planning to replace the actress, nothing has been confirmed by them yet. If reports are to be believed, Bollywood's versatile actor Anil Kapoor will be playing one of the antagonists of the film.

Touted to be a political drama with the theme of corruption in government offices, the film is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers and 14 Reels Entertainment in association with GMB Entertainment. If rumours are to be believed the makers are eyeing to release the film on Dussehra 2021.

