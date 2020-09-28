Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata To Have A Massive Release In August 2021?

Not too long ago, there were reports about Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata team scouting for locations in the US that would go with the theme and story of the film. Well now, we hear that the team has decided on the film's release too, as several reports claim that the makers are planning to go for a date in August 2021.

If at all the makers are eyeing for a festival season for Sarkaru Vaari Paata, and if reports are true about the August release, there are high chances that the film might hit the theatres either on Independence day or Ganesh Chaturthi (end of August or beginning of September). However, there is no official confirmation regarding the same from the makers. Though it is a gossip, we are sure the fans and followers of the Superstar are expecting the big announcement about the release date of the highly-anticipated film. It is to be also noted that there were rumours about the film releasing on Dussehra 2021.

Coming back to the recce we were talking about, let us tell you that the film has a few portions to be shot in the US (high chances that it might be the climax or a song), and the makers have planned to film them before shooting in Hyderabad and other locations of India. It is said that the team apparently wants to shoot the sequence in the US first, as they believe that the situation in India will get back to normal by the time they finish shooting in the US.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata directed by Parasuram is touted to be a political drama with the theme of corruption in government offices. The film bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers and 14 Reels Entertainment in association with GMB Entertainment, will feature National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh opposite Mahesh Babu.

