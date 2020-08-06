Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata To Star Ananya Panday?

Come this Sunday (August 9) and you will witness a dhamaka update from Mahesh Babu's next, Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Recently, a special poster was dropped by the makers of the movie announcing the release of a 'Vocal Glimpse' on the Superstar's birthday.

As per reports, a track along with a highlighting dialogue of the actor will be out to thrill his massive fans and followers. Recent grapevine also suggests that the details on the cast and crew of Sarkaru Vaari Paata will also be unveiled on the special occasion.

Earlier, Keerthy Suresh had confirmed her inclusion in the project during a live chat session with her fans. Well now, we hear that Bollywood diva Ananya Panday is the latest entrant in the team. Yes, you read that right! Reportedly, the actress is being considered by the makers to essay the second lead role after the National Award-winning actress. However, there is no confirmation regarding her inclusion in the highly anticipated project so far.

Meanwhile, the Student Of The Year 2 star is making her Tollywood debut with Puri Jagannadh's pan-India film. Tentatively titled as Fighter, the sports-drama will feature Rowdy Star Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role. The shooting of the film has been currently halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown.

Coming back to Sarkaru Vaari Paata, the Mahesh Babu-starrer was recently announced on the special occasion of his father and veteran actor Krishna Ghattamaneni's birthday (May 31). The first look poster featuring the Sarileru Neekevvaru actor that came along with the announcement was totally loved by the netizens and it even became a hot topic of discussion on social media. Directed by Geetha Govindam director Parasuram, the project is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers and 14 Reels Entertainment in association with GMB Entertainment. The movie will reportedly start rolling from December 2020.

