      Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata To Start Rolling From December?

      Superstar Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata is undoubtedly one of the most-awaited films of the year. With the recent release of the first look poster, the fans have raised high hopes for the film.

      Though there were reports that the movie might start rolling from July, the shoot was apparently postponed due to the sudden spike of COVID-19 positive cases in the state. As per the latest report, the makers of the movie will only start shooting the film once everything gets back to normal. If the reports are to be believed, the makers are planning to shoot the film from December. However, an official confirmation has not been made by the makers or the actor as of now.

      Talking about the cast and crew of the movie, Sarkaru Vaari Paata is helmed by Parasuram, who is best known for his recent outing Geetha Govindam, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna. The National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh will be essaying the female lead role in the movie. She has confirmed her inclusion in the project while interacting with her fans on social media. Recent grapevine suggests that Kannada actor Kicha Sudeep will play the antagonist in the thriller. The project is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers and 14 Reels Entertainment in association with GMB Entertainment.

      Mahesh Babu, in a recent interaction with his fans and followers, had revealed that the movie will be a complete entertainer with a hard-hitting message.#SSMB27 was recently announced on the special occasion of Mahesh's father and yesteryear actor Krishna Ghattamaneni's birthday on May 31.

      Talking about Mahesh Babu's other projects, he has an impressive line up of films. He will next be seen in Rajamouli's yet-to-be-titled film. Director Koratala Siva has also confirmed a project with the actor, which will be announced once the lockdown ends.

      Story first published: Saturday, July 18, 2020, 10:47 [IST]
