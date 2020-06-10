Mahesh Babu’s Sister Manjula Opens Up About Her Battle With Depression

Manjula’s YouTube Channel

Superstar Krishna's daughter and Mahesh Babu's sister Manjula Ghattamaneni, launched her YouTube channel and shared the first video. In the video, she revealed how she dealt with depression over ten years and gave lessons of healthy lifestyle and meditation.

Manjula On Personal Development

In the video, Manjula revealed that she dedicated 30 years of her life to personal development. She said, "I am Superstar Krishna's daughter, Mahesh Babu's sister, a National Award winner and producer of the biggest commercial hit Pokiri. I was happy about these things but I realised that there is a lot more to me than just these. I wanted to know the world. I have dedicated 30 years of my life to personal development and 20 years to meditation practice. I have practised meditation for more than 10,000 hours."

Manjula On Meditation

Manjula also stated that meditation helped her feel positive about life and said, "I started this intense journey of self-development after hitting rock bottom and constantly feeling overwhelmed with my problems. One night out of sheer frustration, I started praying. After this, I felt myself becoming calmer and more peaceful. I dedicated more time to the people who are closest to me and kept practising meditation."

Manjula On Self-Discovery

Being the brother of Manjula, Mahesh Babu always supported his sister during the tough times of her life. Now, she is on the path of self-discovery and is ready to help her fans. She said, "Now, equipped with all the information I have gathered on my journey of self-discovery I have come to help my fans out as a guide and mentor."