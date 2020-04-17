Mahesh Babu’s Srimanthudu Becomes First Telugu Film To Cross 100 Million Views On YouTube!

Superstar Mahesh Babu's Srimanthudu was undoubtedly one of the best movies of 2015. Well, to add more to its gleam, the action drama has garnered the tag of the first Telugu film to cross 100 million views on YouTube. The movie with a social message is directed by Koratala Siva and has Shruti Haasan as the female lead. Bankrolled jointly by Mythri Movie Makers and Mahesh Babu's production company Mahesh Babu Entertainment Pvt Ltd.

The social message oriented Srimanthudu has a story revolving around a young man, Harsha Vardhan who inherits a business realm from his father. When he comes to know the reality of his father's ancestral roots in the village of Devarakota in Uttarandhra, he adopts the village and tries to improve the life of the people fighting the odds. Also featuring Jagapati Babu, Rajendra Prasad, Sampath Raj, Sukanya, Mukesh Rishi, and Harish Uthaman in pivotal roles, the movie grossed nearly Rs 2.0 billion from the worldwide theatrical business.

Inspired by the film, many celebs of Tollywood and politicians announced the adoption of remote villages of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

On a related note, there is a buzz, the Mahesh Babu might join hands with Srimanthudu director Koratala Siva for a yet another entertainer. The duo had already worked together for Bharat Ane Nenu after the 2015 movie. A confirmation has not been made so far from the maker's side about the same. Talking about Mahesh's next, the actor will next be seen with director Parasuram

Mahesh Babu's Digital Streaming Platform Tentatively Named SIGMA?