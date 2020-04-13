Mahesh Babu’s THIS Character Inspired Anil Ravipudi To Name His Son

Director Anil Ravipudi, who was blessed with a baby boy in January, has decided to name his son on Mahesh Babu's character from his popular film. As we all know, Mahesh Babu's last film Sarileru Neekevvaru with Anil Ravipudi was Sankranti blockbuster in which the superstar essayed the role of Major Ajay Krishna in the film.

Inspired with his character of Major Ajay Krishna, Anil Ravipudi says he chose the name Ajay Suryansh for his son for a reason. Explaining to the Times of India, Anil said, "My son was born on the same day we had the audio function of Sarileru Neekevvaru. I considered that to be a lucky charm for the success of my film. Once the film became a blockbuster, my wife Bhargavi and I decided that it's only fitting that we name our son after the character that has brought us success and prosperity."

The F2 director feels that his character Major Ajay Krishna is the closest one to his heart. Anil Ravipudi said, "Major Ajay Krishna is an embodiment of loyalty, discipline, courage and respect towards women. I want my son to imbibe all those qualities as well. So we thought, why not name him Ajay."

Interestingly, Anil Ravipudi is currently under quarantine in his village, Chilukurivari Palem, Andhra Pradesh and in that lockdown period, he is scripting his next, F3. Speaking about that, Anil Ravipudi concluded by saying, "The lead cast will reprise their roles in the film but it won't be a sequel. It will have a fresh script, which I'm currently working on. I can assure you that it will be packed with humour and will have unlimited fun."

