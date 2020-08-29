Mahesh Babu, Samantha Akkineni And Other Celebs Wish Nagarjuna Akkineni On His 61st Birthday!

Mahesh Babu

Actors Nagarjuna and Mahesh Babu share a strong friendship off-screen. Today, the Superstar took to his Twitter handle to wish good health and happiness to the Manmadhudu actor. He wrote, "Happiest birthday @iamnagarjuna! Wishing you great health and happiness always. Hope you have a great one. Stay safe!"

Samantha Akkineni

The beautiful actress and daughter-in-law of Nagarjuna, Samantha Akkineni wished the actor by thanking him for his constant support and guidance. She tweeted, "Wishing one of the most important people in my life. Thank you so much for your tireless support and constant guidance and direction. Wishing you a Happy Wonderful Bday that's filled with the warmth and compassion that you normally exude."

Naga Chaitanya

Nagarjuna Akkineni has time and again proved that he is a doting father to his actor-sons Naga Chaitanya and Akhil Akkineni. Well, today Naga Chaitanya took to his Twitter account to wish his father with a special poster from the former's next film Love Story. He wrote, "Happy Birthday Nana from team Love Story."

Akhil Akkineni

Sharing a picture with a heartfelt note, Nagarjuna's younger son and Hello actor Akhil Akkineni wrote, "Well.. this picture sort of defines our relationship in many ways. As I try to run he always anchors me. Walking me through life. It's the mind that matters most, and his mind is something that I truly admire. Beyond the fitness, beyond the everlasting youth he has in him and beyond all of that fame, it's the mind! Calm and composed. You truly are an incredible human being. Happy Birthday my dearest father!"

Kartikeya Gummakonda

The handsome hunk of Tollywood and RX-100 actor wished Nagarjuna on his birthday with a special message. He tweeted that the senior actor has been the biggest part of his life since childhood and wrote, "From GREEKUVEERUDU to ANNAMAYYA ,From MANMADHUDU to MASS ,From GEETANJALI to HELLO BROTHER The most versatile and most handsome actor of Telugu cinema. Biggest part of my childhood who I always feel like my family more than a hero our KING @iamnagarjuna sir."