      Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru Trailer: A Complete Entertainer Is On Its Way!

      Sarileru Neekevvaru, the Mahesh Babu starrer is unarguably one of the most-anticipated releases of 2020. The mass entertainer, which is directed by Anil Ravipudi is slated to hit the theatres as the Makar Sankranti special release of the year. Recently, the team released the official trailer of Sarileru Neekavvaru through social media.

      The promising official trailer hints that the Mahesh Babu movie is an out-and-out entertainer that caters to both the family audiences and action movie lovers. The first half of Sarileru Neekevvaru trailer is filled with the fun moments which majorly features Mahesh Babu's character Major Ajay Krishna and the leading lady Rashmika Mandanna.

      From the trailer, it is clear that Rashmika Mandanna is appearing in the role of a young woman, who falls head over heels in love with Mahesh Babu's character Major Ajay. The actress seems to be playing a character with a touch of humour in the movie, which marks her first onscreen collaboration with the Maharshi actor.

      However, the trailer takes a different turn with the entry of the character Bharati, played by popular actress Vijayashanti. Prakash Raj, the renowned actor who appears as the main antagonist in Sarileru Neekevvaru, also makes a smashing entry in the second half of the trailer. The official trailer hints that the Mahesh Babu starrer is a complete entertainment package for this Makar Sankranti.

      Sarileru Neekevvaru is written by director Anil Ravipudi himself. The movie features an extensive star cast including Sangeetha, Rajendra Prasad, Rao Ramesh, Posani Krishna Murali, Vennela Kishore, Satya Dev, Ajay, Subbaraju, Naresh, Raghu Babu, Sathyam Rajesh, Rohini, Pavithra Lokesh, and so on.

      Krishna will appear in a cameo role in Sarileru Neekevvaru, which will feature Tamannaah in a special appearance. R Rathnavelu is the director of photography. Devi Sri Prasad has composed the songs and background score. Sarileru Neekevvaru will hit the theatres on January 11, 2020.

