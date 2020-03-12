Mahesh Babu Takes THIS Daring Step And Proves That He Is Not Scared Of The Deadly Coronavirus?

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu has always been considered a complete family man. Despite having stardom and solid fan following, the Sarileru Neekevvaru actor always prefers to stay away from the limelight.

Mahesh Babu got married to actress Namrata Shirodkar in 2005. The duo has a son Gautam and a daughter Sitara. The superstar always prefers to spend quality time with his family as he usually goes on a family trip at various locations in the world. However, this time, he is said to have taken a daring step by choosing London as the next destination of his family trip.

London is one of those places in the world which is heavily affected by the deadly coronavirus, which started spreading from Wuhan, China. Earlier, after the success of Sarileru Neekevvaru, Mahesh Babu had travelled to the US and Dubai with family.

As per the latest report published in a leading entertainment portal, Mahesh Babu is likely to take another holiday trip. There were rumours that Mahesh was supposed to go to the Himalayas with his family, but if the latest reports are to be believed, he is now planning a trip to London. It seems like Mahesh Babu is taking a daring step amidst coronavirus scare. The official confirmation about the same has not yet come.

Mahesh Babu is currently busy shooting for some brand endorsements. Post that, he will take off to London for a week. On the other hand, the superstar fans feel that he shouldn't take the risk and postpone his holiday plans.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu will be seen in Chiru 152 aka Acharya. The film stars Megastar Chiranjeevi in the lead role. However, as per reports, Chiranjeevi felt that roping in Mahesh Babu may cause an increase in the budget as he is said to have demanded Rs 1 crore per day. We'll have to just wait for the updates on Chiru 152.

