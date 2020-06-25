Mahesh Babu To Cast Sharwanand In His Next?

A few months ago, we had reported that Mahesh Babu is going to produce a film on 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, starring Adivi Sesh in the lead role. Now, the superstar is planning to bankroll another film under his banner and wants to cast Sharwanand in the lead role.

According to the latest buzz in the Telugu film industry, Mahesh Babu wants Sharwanand for his next production venture. If everything goes well, the Superstar is expected to make a big announcement soon. Currently, Mahesh is busy with producing Sandeep Unnikrishnan's biopic, Major. For those who are unaware, the film is based on the life of 26/11 Mumbai Attacks martyr. It's being bankrolled by G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. in association with Sony Pictures.

Notably, the deal marks Sony Pictures' entry into Tollywood and GMB's entry into Hindi cinema. Talking about Sharwanand, his last film Jaanu with Samantha Akkineni did average business at the box office. However, Sharwanand and Samantha's performances was loved by all. On a professional note, the Jaanu actor will next be seen in Sreekaram and an untitled Tamil-Telugu bilingual film. Sreekaram is directed by Kishore Reddy and jointly produced by Ram Achanta and Gopichand Achanta under 14 Reels Plus banner. The film stars Priyanka Arul Mohan in the female lead.

Also Read : Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata Beats Vakeel Saab To Becomes The Most Re-Tweeted Pre Look Poster

On the other hand, Mahesh Babu will be seen in Parasuram's directorial venture, Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The film stars Keerthy Suresh in the female lead. The makers have already released the first look poster of the film and it has got a good response from the masses.

Also Read : Is Sharwanand's Film Sreekaram Similar To Mahesh Babu's Maharshi?