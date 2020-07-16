Mahesh Babu To Enter Digital Space With Content For Children?

Of lately, there were reports on Mahesh Babu entering the digital world with his exclusive OTT platform SIGMA. Though a few refuted the news calling it a false story, many still believe that the actor will soon launch a video streaming platform amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

As per the latest update on the same, it is said that the platform will be exclusively dedicated to children between the age of 4-14. Reports suggest that Mahesh Babu didn't want to go the conventional way like the others and hence took the decision to launch a platform for kids.

Earlier, the actor's wife and actress Namrata Shirodkar was rumoured to have talked to a Mumbai based corporate company for the same. It was also said that the platform has been tentatively named SIGMA, which is the short form of Sitara, Gautham (Mahesh's children) and Mahesh Babu. Though there is no confirmation about the same, fans of the actor are eagerly awaiting his announcement if the rumour has anything to do with reality.

Talking about his film projects, Mahesh will foray into production with Major featuring Adivi Sesh. The movie is based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who saved several hostages during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

He will next be seen in Sarkaru Vaari Paata helmed by Parasuram. National Award winner Keerthy Suresh will be essaying the female lead in the movie, touted to be a political thriller. Sarkaru Vaari Paata is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers and 14 Reels Entertainment in association with GMB Entertainment. The movie will focus on bank frauds and will reportedly start rolling in July. As per reports, Sandalwood actor Kicha Sudeep will essay the antagonist in the highly anticipated movie of the year.

