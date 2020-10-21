Mahesh Babu To Fly To The US With Family For Shooting Sarkaru Vaari Paata

Looks like Mahesh Babu is all set to start filming for his upcoming venture Sarkaru Vaari Paata. If reports are to be believed, the Superstar will be flying down to the US in December and will be accompanied by his wife Namrata Shirodkar, son Gautam and daughter Sitara. It is said that the actor will be staying along with his family and might go on a holiday in the occasional breaks during the schedule.

Reportedly, the team is planning for a 2-month shooting schedule once the team members get their respective visas. The team will also look into the accommodation of crew members and Mahesh Babu before they reach their destination. The film will be shot with a few cast and crew members in November before Mahesh Babu joins the team. Notably, the pre-production of the movie is almost complete.

Talking about the cast of Sarkaru Vaari Paata, the makers of the film recently announced the inclusion of National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh as the female lead. Recent grapevine suggests that Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor has also been approached by the makers to play the antagonist in the highly-awaited film. Interestingly, Mahesh will be seen essaying a double role, one as a pawnbroker and the other as a bank officer.

Based on the theme of corruption in government offices, the project is directed by Parasuram and bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers and 14 Reels Entertainment, in association with GMB Entertainment. Sarkaru Vaari Paata's motion poster with S Thaman's music composition was recently released on Mahesh Babu's 45th birthday (August 9, 2020) that created a buzz amongst the actor's fans and followers.

