      Mahesh Babu To Rashmika Mandanna; Tollywood Celebs Send Diwali Wishes To Their Fans

      By
      |

      We the people of India are celebrating Diwali or Lakshmi Pujan today. On this occasion, people worship goddess Lakshmi for the prosperous lives of their dear ones and light diyas to bring positivity in the house.

      Diwali wishes from Tollywood celebs

      Like commoners, Telugu celebs such as Mahesh Babu, Rashmika Mandanna, Nagarjuna Akkineni and others are also celebrating Diwali 2020 with their family members. On Diwali 2020, the Tollywood celebs sent Diwali wishes to their fans on their respective social media handles. Let's have a look:

      Mahesh Babu

      Mahesh Babu

      "Wishing you all a very happy Diwali! While we spread the light of love, hope and joy, let's remember to keep ourselves and the environment safe from pollution. Shine bright, always."

      Rashmika Mandanna

      Rashmika Mandanna

      "Happy Diwali / Deepavali you guys! No crackers..Woman gesturing not ok have lots of sweets today.. face stay with family.. celebrate.. enjoy!! Stay safe. Stay happy. God bless us all with a safer and a better tomorrow.."

      Nagarjuna Akkineni

      Nagarjuna Akkineni

      "Wishing you and your family a very #happyDiwali! May the light of this Diwali drive away the darkness in our lives and continue to do so!!"

      Aishwarya Rajessh

      Aishwarya Rajessh

      "May this festival of lights remove the darkness of sorrows from your life and bring in happiness, health and prosperity! May your lives be filled with joy and shine bright like this festival of lights! #HappyDeepavali to you all!"

      Keerthy Suresh

      Keerthy Suresh

      "Diwali vibes #HappyDiwali."

      Pooja Hegde

      Pooja Hegde

      "Happy Diwali from Team Eligible Bachelor Hope your year is filled with light, love and positivity."

      Rakul Preet Singh

      Rakul Preet Singh

      "Happppy happppy Diwali to all of you. may there be love and light, peace and happiness in all your lives."

      Ram Pothineni

      Ram Pothineni

      "Wishing you and your family a Happy Deepavali..stay safe! Love.. #RAPO."

      Jr NTR

      Jr NTR

      "మీకు మీ కుటుంబ సభ్యులకు దీపావళి శుభాకాంక్షలు. Have a happy and prosperous Diwali everyone."

      (Social media posts are unedited.)

