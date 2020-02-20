Mahesh Babu To Replace Ram Charan In Chiranjeevi’s Acharya?

Ram Charan is a busy bee these days with his production undertaking in the pipeline for Acharya also known as CHIRU152. According to the latest buzz the makers of the movie are planning to rope Mahesh Babu to play a cameo. Recently Koratala Siva, the director of the film met Mahesh Babu to narrate the story and apparently the role of Ram Charan will be handed over to the Srimanthudu actor. And if everything goes well and good, Mahesh Babu will share screen space with Chiranjeevi in Acharya.

Earlier Ram Charan had said during an event that his production house, Konidela Production Company would only cast his father, Chiranjeevi as the lead for all the films. But now it looks like Ram Charan has altered his statement by planning to rope in Mahesh Babu.

Acharya will have Chiranjeevi in a dual role with Trisha as the leading lady. This combination of the duo will work together after a decade of AR Murugadoss' Stalin. Chiranjeevi will be essaying the role of a Naxalite turned social reformer

Ram Charan's production house has earlier bankrolled Chiranjeevi's Khaidi No 150 and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. Acharya will mark the third collaboration of the father-son duo. The movie is slated for a Dasara release.

On the acting front, Ram Charan will be next seen in RRR directed by S.S. Rajamouli. The period action drama will have Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in the leading roles. The movie is slated to release on 8 January 2021.

