Mahesh Babu To Sai Dharam Tej; Tollywood Celebs Celebrate Reopening Of Cinema Halls In Telangana

The wait is finally over! Cinema halls in Telangana opened today (December 4, 2020). A couple of weeks ago, the state government had allowed reopening theatres from today with all the precautionary measures amid the Coronavirus pandemic. Notably, theatre owners had requested Chief Minister of Telangana, K Chandrashekhar Rao to permit opening of cinemas due to a huge loss in the showbiz business.

The secretary of Telangana Exhibitors Association, Vijender Reddy has informed media that 80 per cent of the multiplexes including PVR Cinemas, INOX, Cinepolis, AMB cinemas and single-screen theatres will resume their operations. Following the 50 per cent occupancy rule provided by the Central government, Telugu film industry is planning to revive the business by releasing a big star's film in cinemas. Notably, Sai Dharam Tej's next Solo Brathuke So Better is all set to release in theatres on Christmas 2020.

On the other hand, single-screen owners in Andhra Pradesh asked the state government to allow the cinema halls to open with 75 per cent occupancy. However, the government has not yet responded to their request and is pondering over it citing COVID-19 situation in the state.

Now, since the theatres are reopening today in Telangana, Tollywood celebs like Mahesh Babu, Sai Dharam Tej and others shared their happiness on Twitter. Let's have a look:

Mahesh Babu "AMB re-opens tomorrow! Proud of our hardworking team at @amb_cinemas and all their efforts from the past few weeks to ensure a safe & enjoyable experience for all movie goers... specially during these times! Stay safe? #YourSafetyOurPriority #WelcomeBackToAMB." Sai Dharam Tej "It feels good to be back at the theatre after a long long time. Watching a movie on the big screen is the ultimate form of entertainment for me. I know many of you feel the same. Let's celebrate cinema again in it's finest form from today. #CelebratingCinema." Harish Shankar Harish commented on Sai Dharam Tej's tweet and wrote, "Superb TEJ u made my day as I always believe NOTHING CAN BEAT THEATER EXPERIENCE !!! #LetsCelebrateCinema." Director Maruthi "Finally we are at Cine Maa It's safe, fun & feeling like back to life Watch & Enjoy CINEMA IN THEATERS #Backtotheaters #Celebratingcinema #Tenet @imax @PrasadsMultiplx."

