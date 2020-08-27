Mahesh Babu To Team Up With Sarileru Neekevvaru Director Anil Ravipudi For An Entertainer Yet Again?

If you were elated and loved watching Mahesh Babu's recent outing Sarileru Neekevvaru, then we have good news just for you! Wondering what we are talking about? Well, as per the latest rumours that are doing the rounds, Mahesh Babu are gearing up to join hands with Anil Ravipudi for his next! Yes, you read that right!

It is said that the duo of Sarileru Neekevvaru, which performed tremendously at the theatres is all set to team up yet again for an entertainer. The gossip has now spread across social media and the fans and followers of the Superstar can't help but cross their fingers for the news to be true. However, there is no official confirmation from both Anil Ravipudi and Mahesh Babu regarding the project as of now.

Talking about Sarileru Neekevvaru, the Superstar essayed the role of an Army officer in the romantic-action drama. The actor's impeccable performance with perfect comic-timing and dance numbers along with Karnataka crush Rashmika Mandanna was highly appreciated by the audience. Interestingly, the Anil Ravipudi directorial is considered as one of the best movies done by Mahesh Babu in his acting career. The film backed by Anil Sunkara, Dil Raju and Mahesh Babu under their respective banners AK Entertainments, Venkateswara Creations and GMB Entertainment also features Vijayashanti, Prakash Raj and Rajendra Prasad in pivotal roles.

Talking about their current projects, Mahesh Babu will next be seen in Sarkaru Vaari Paata directed by Parasuram. If rumours are to be believed the filming of the movie will soon start in the US and will have a release during Dussehra 2021. Reportedly, Keerthy Suresh will essay the female lead role in the highly anticipated film. On the other hand, Anil Ravipudi is said to be planning a film with Venkatesh Daggubati.

Mahesh Babu Achieves Milestone As #HBDMaheshBabu Becomes World's Most Tweeted Hashtag!

Mahesh Babu Achieves Milestone As #HBDMaheshBabu Becomes World's Most Tweeted Hashtag!