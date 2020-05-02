    Rishi Kapoor Irrfan Khan
      Mahesh Babu Urges People To Respect The ‘True Superheroes’ Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

      The Novel Coronavirus outbreak has affected the entire nation as well as the world. Due to the rapid spread of COVID-19, the Government of India extended the lockdown for two more weeks, i.e. May 4 to 17. During these lockdown days, people get a chance to come closer to their family, whom they never give much time while working on a regular basis.

      Mahesh Babu

      But on the other hand, there are true superheroes like police, doctors, nurses and other health workers, who are serving people even in this time. They are staying away from their families to cure people of COVID-19. However, people are not respecting their contribution and attacking them. Ever since the lockdown began, there are reports floating on the internet about people attacking medical staff for various reasons.

      Completely disturbed with such information, Mahesh Babu has recently urged people to respect the true superheroes. The Telugu Superstar took to Twitter and wrote, "I stand in gratitude for all health workers who are working selflessly and tirelessly to keep us safe and secure in these trying times. We must come to understand that they're doing this to safeguard us."

      "While it is hard to risk your own life, it is harder to leave behind people you love and be in a war zone. People who protect us need to be protected, let's respect and honour their sacrifices. The greatest gift we can give each other in these trying times is our love and empathy," the 44-year-old actor added.

      Mahesh Babu concluded by saying, "I urge you all to be kind and courteous towards our medical workers... Our true superheroes. Huge respect."

      For those who are unversed, the Union Cabinet has approved an ordinance, which states, a person who will attack the healthcare workers will be punished for maximum 7 years of imprisonment and Rs 5 lakh fine. The crime will be considered as a non-bailable offence.

      On a related note, India has so far reported 37,336 positive COVID-19 cases, in which 1223 died and 10,007 recovered.

